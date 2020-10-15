1/1
Dr. K.L. Jacob
1931 - 2020
Dr. K. L. Jacob
January 26, 1931 - October 12, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Dr. K.L. Jacob passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the age of 89. He was born on January 26, 1931 in Pariyaram, Kerala, India. Dr. Jacob graduated from Kasturba Medical College in Karnataka, and then did his residency at Christian Medical College, Vellore. He also completed his Masters in Surgery from Nagpur Medical College. He worked as a general surgeon in Angamaly Hospital (Kerala), ultimately rising to chief of staff. In 1971, he decided to immigrate to the United States to continue his medical training; his wife and four small children joined him a year later. Dr. Jacob completed residency in Urology in Cleveland Ohio and then moved his family to El Dorado, Kansas. He practiced medicine in El Dorado, Augusta and ultimately, in Wichita. For 30 plus years he dedicated himself to his patients and to learning emerging medical technologies. As a devoted husband and father, he took time to teach each of his kids his favorite sport, tennis. He also served as their first role model for a strong work ethic, tenacity, and moral character. He and Lizzie were blessed to enjoy many years of retirement in Wichita and traveling the world. He loved to play tennis with his friends, to play golf (sometimes after a tennis match), to 'modify' Lizzie's Indian recipes and also to tend to his garden. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lonakunji and Annamkutty Kannampilly and 8 of his 13 siblings. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lizzie, his daughters Anita Panikulam (Frank) of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Tessa (Michael Gaume) of Mission Hills, Kansas, and sons John Jacob of Wichita, and Eapen Jacob (Shelley Torgerson) of Rochester, Minnesota; five grandchildren, Joe, Jacob, India, Grace and Bergen. There will be a rosary on Saturday, Oct 17 at 10 am at St. Thomas Aquinas Church and funeral mass immediately following at 10:30 am.


Published in Wichita Eagle from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Rosary
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
OCT
17
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 15, 2020
This surgeon introduced me to the kidney lithotripsy procedure in Wichita, at St. Joseph hospital, the first four times, between 1994 and 1996. He managed to transform stent removal, something that was always horrifying to me, into something painful, but humorous, each time. I remember, when he retired, that I would find other surgeons who were skilled, but not as enjoyable. I was correct for the next four or five of these.
Eternal Rest, grant unto him, O Lord. May the Perpetual Light shine upon him. Amen.
Sheriff Mike Keating, Retired
