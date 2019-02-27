Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kneldrith Eileen Harden "Kay" Kline. View Sign

Kline, Kneldrith Eileen Harden "Kay" 95, died peacefully on Feb. 22, 2019 at her home in Wichita, KS. Born Oct. 25, 1923 in Berkeley, CA, she was the younger of two born to Francis Harden and Nelle Ashcraft Harden Boyd. Her dear father died when she was two, so Kay was raised with mother, grandmother, and sister Marian, as models of strong Christian women. In 1944, she married Bruce L. Kline with whom she shared 73 years and 79 days of married life. A graduate of Greenville College, Greenville, IL, Kay began teaching in 1945 at Wessington Springs College in SD, where Bruce taught and was an administrator. In 1959, Bruce joined the faculty at Central College in McPherson, KS. He was elected college president in 1964 and Kay became the first lady, energetically engaging with students, faculty and community. Besides raising a family of five, Kay was a teacher, speaker, artist, counselor, composer, playwright and director, advocate, and friend of the arts. An accomplished musician, Kay loved to entertain, hosting music nights and hymn sings at the President's home, a practice she continued in every home throughout her life. In 1977, she helped establish the Mingenback Family Life Center to provide counseling, and parenting education. In 1980, Kay and Bruce moved to Indiana to work for the Free Methodist Church. Kay was a respected speaker for spiritual retreats, a noted editor, and an excellent writer. One of her books, Taking Charge, is in its 4th printing. In addition, Kay and Bruce invested time and resources in the Hungarian Evangelical Fellowship (HEF) in Budapest, Hungary for over 25 years. Bruce served as president of the HEF's John Wesley Theological College senate and Kay taught English and ministered, founding a program that provides shoes for needy Hungarian children. Kay and Bruce traveled internationally, deepening their appreciation for the breadth of God's kingdom. Deeply receptive to God's love for her in Jesus Christ, Kay experienced life-long transformation. Even in her last days, she honestly faced life and death. Her courageous spirit was shaped in the practice of a "morning bed-sit" to read scripture, connect with God, write in her journal, and reflect on relationships. Kay had a quality of outgoing love that warmly welcomed people into her heart and family to include virtually everyone who touched her life: students, church friends, P.E.O. sisters, neighbors, caregivers, Hungarian friends, especially the Ivanyi family, and many others around the world, with whom she maintained active correspondence. Kay and Bruce believed "children are God's best gift." (Psalm 127: 3-5, The Message) She cherished five children and spouses, nine grandchildren and spouses, and seven great-grandchildren. Kay was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bruce L., and son, Bruce Edward. She is survived by daughter-in-law Leora Kline of Kettering, OH; son Frank (Rhonda) Kline of Seattle, WA; daughters Carolyn (Patrick) Gaughan of Wichita, Miriam (Willis) Overholt of Wichita, and Celeste (Gary) Cranston of Seattle; grandchildren, April Kline (David) Bush, Jonathan (Jackie) Kline, Karly (Eric) Marshall, Kerri (Megan) Gibbard Kline, Erin (Michael) Visitacion, Lauren (Daniel) Scislowski, Dan (Sunny) Overholt, Joshua (Rachel) Zahniser-Cranston and Elise (Tyler) Merrill-Cranston; great-grandchildren, Kayla Bush, Hanalei Bush, Levi Kline, Bridget Lindberg, Poppynoel Marshall, Zoe Scislowski, and Vincent Myron Gibbard Kline; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family. Graveside committal service will be Fri, March 15 at 3pm at the McPherson Cemetery, McPherson, KS. Memorial service will be Sat, March 16 at 10am followed by lunch for all at Northwest Free Methodist Church, 3224 N Tyler Rd, Wichita. Memorial gifts may be made to Central Christian College of Kansas, 1200 S. Main McPherson, KS, to Friends of Hope Africa University, PO Box 580, Spring Arbor, MI 49283, and to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market Street, Wichita 67202.

