Kowanda Jo Thornton (1959 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kowanda Jo Thornton.
Service Information
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-262-3435
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Kensington Gardens
11500 E. 21st St. N.
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Thornton, Kowanda Jo 60, went to be with her Lord and Savior after a long battle with cancer, Friday, September 20, 2019. Graveside service 3:00pm, Friday, Kensington Gardens, 11500 E. 21st St. N. Survivors include her grandmother, Helen Blevins; parents, James and Ruby Blevins; daughters, Amy (Richard) Aitken and Chelsea (Jess) Cortese; son, Riley (Cassy) Thornton; grandchildren, Adilyn, Cohen and Maxen; and brother, Raymond Simmons. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Heartland Hospice. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 262-3435
funeral home direction icon