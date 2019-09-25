Thornton, Kowanda Jo 60, went to be with her Lord and Savior after a long battle with cancer, Friday, September 20, 2019. Graveside service 3:00pm, Friday, Kensington Gardens, 11500 E. 21st St. N. Survivors include her grandmother, Helen Blevins; parents, James and Ruby Blevins; daughters, Amy (Richard) Aitken and Chelsea (Jess) Cortese; son, Riley (Cassy) Thornton; grandchildren, Adilyn, Cohen and Maxen; and brother, Raymond Simmons. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Heartland Hospice. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 25, 2019