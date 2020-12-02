1/1
Kris Edward Noland
1949 - 2020
Kris Edward Noland
April 30, 1949 - November 28, 2020
Clearwater, Kansas - Kris Edward Noland, age 71, farmer, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020. Visitation, 1-4pm, Sun, Dec. 6th, with family present, 2-4pm, Webb-Shinkle Mortuary, Clearwater. Private Family Services. Kris was born April 30, 1949 in El Dorado, KS. He moved to Clearwater in 1960, graduated from Clearwater High School in 1967, and graduated from the Ranch Management Program at Texas Christian University in 1974. Kris married Sue McQuillan on August 16, 1969 and together they raised their two children, Justin and Stacia, in Clearwater. He began farming for his father-in-law Joe J. McQuillan in 1964 and eventually took over and expanded the family farm. Kris was active in his community and was a past member of the Ninnescah Township Board, the Clearwater Nursing Home Board, and the COOP Board. He was a past president of the Chisholm Trail Recreation Commission, the Clearwater Lion's Club and the Texas Christian University Ranch Management Alumni Association. Preceded by his parents, Hugh "Ed" and Opal (Doornbos) Noland; brother, Kraig. Survivors: wife, Sue; son, Justin (Adrienne) Noland of Clearwater; daughter, Stacia (John) Brenneman of Salina; sister-in-law, Sally Noland; grandchildren, Rylie, Brett, Brynne, and Callie Noland, Natalie and Emily Brenneman. In lieu of flowers, Memorials: Cancer Research Fund/KSU Foundation, PO Box 9200, Shawnee Mission, KS 66201-1800 OR (Children's Miracle Network) CMN Hospitals at Ascension Via Christi, 3600 E. Harry, Third Floor, Wichita, KS 67218. www.wsmortuary.com



MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Webb-Shinkle Mortuary
DEC
6
Funeral service
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Webb-Shinkle Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Webb-Shinkle Mortuary
200 South Tracy
Clearwater, KS 67026
(620) 584-2244
December 1, 2020
Peyton and I sure had a great time working for Kris. It was an honor to check his fields. He was a good guy and will be missed.
Jerry Haffner
Friend
December 1, 2020
Rest in peace my friend. You are greatly missed!
Dan Palecki
Friend
