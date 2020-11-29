Krista Arnold
August 2, 1977 - November 5, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Arnold, Kristina, 43, of Wichita, KS, got her Angel Wings on Nov. 5, 2020. Kristina is survived by her children, Mackinzie and Rylie Hall; parents, Becky and Arlie Smith and Marshall and Cathy Frost; siblings, Brandon Smith, Marshall Frost Jr, Monica Frost and Crystal Frost; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. Celebration of life service will be held on Dec. 5, 2020 at 1:00 pm, Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca, Wichita, KS. To share online condolence please visit www.affinityallfaithsmortuary.com
