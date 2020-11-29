1/1
Krista Arnold
1977 - 2020
Krista Arnold
August 2, 1977 - November 5, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Arnold, Kristina, 43, of Wichita, KS, got her Angel Wings on Nov. 5, 2020. Kristina is survived by her children, Mackinzie and Rylie Hall; parents, Becky and Arlie Smith and Marshall and Cathy Frost; siblings, Brandon Smith, Marshall Frost Jr, Monica Frost and Crystal Frost; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. Celebration of life service will be held on Dec. 5, 2020 at 1:00 pm, Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca, Wichita, KS.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Affinity All Faiths Mortuary - Wichita
Affinity All Faiths Mortuary - Wichita
2850 S Seneca St
Wichita, KS 67217
(316) 524-1122
November 28, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
