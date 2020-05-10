Kristen Michelle Nguyen
Nguyen, Kristen Michelle age 42, loving mother & daughter, passed away Wed, May 6, 2020. Kristen was a Computer Genius & a Master @ Restaurant management.She loved cooking & serving others. She had a wicked sense of humor & was a straight shooter. Kristen is preceded in death by her father, Jim Knapp & brother, Paul Knapp, Survived by her daughter, Kayleigh Nguyen; son, James Nguyen & mother, Nancy LeBlond Knapp. A memorial has been established with The American Cancer Society-Wichita Office. 236 S Topka, 67202. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date.. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.


Published in Wichita Eagle on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

