Clevenger, Kristen Pierce 51, a loving mother, daughter, aunt and sister, passed unto eternal rest on June 17, 2019. Kristen was born on May 17, 1968 in Columbus, OH. Kristen had boundless energy and many passions. Her love of walking and running developed in high school with her "gang" of 10 friends that accompanied her on her long power walks where deep life-long friendships were formed. She attended Indiana University, where she received her B.S. in Public Affairs. While at Indiana, "KP" served as President of the IU Student Foundation which is responsible for the Little 500, the largest collegiate bicycle race in the country. Her love of cycling, and sports was something that she carried on with her for the rest of her life. After graduation, she worked for Proctor & Gamble, and it was during her time in Chicago that she met her future husband, John. From an early age, Kristen loved her time outdoors with friends and family, and her competitive nature kept her busy while developing deep friendships with those she ran with or cycled with in numerous runs, marathons, and long bike rides that took her all over the country. She helped to raise awareness and was a great philanthropist for many causes through these activities. However, it was her connection to others and her friendships that she formed which fueled her passion to always seek the next challenge. Additionally, Kristen dearly loved her pets, and her dogs were faithful companions to her. Her love for pets extended well past her home, as she was an advocate for animal shelters, and served on the Sedgwick County Zoo Board. Kristen made her home with her husband, John in Wichita, KS, where she ran a successful design business, KP Design. The true love of her life was her husband John, who preceded her to eternal rest, and their three children, Margaret "Maggie," Thomas "Tom," and Katherine "Katie," all of Wichita, KS. Kristen's generous heart led her to always serve and she truly relished her most important role as a mother. She devoted numerous hours in volunteering for all her children's school activities. She was an avid sports fan and could be seen at St. Thomas Aquinas's and Kapaun Mt. Carmel's home and away sporting events, cheering on her children as they adopted her same competitive traits. Opening her home for gatherings for her children's friends was a hallmark of her hospitality. She was greatly loved and will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Kristen is survived by her parents, Keith and Nadine Pierce of Columbus, OH; her brother, Eric Pierce (and Dee) of Illinois; her in-laws, Tom and Linda Clevenger of Dallas, and Chris and Amy Clevenger of Denver. All are invited to the prayer of the Rosary at the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1215 North Stratford Lane, Wichita, KS 67206 at 7 pm on Thursday, June 20, 2019. A funeral mass will also be at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church at 10 am on Friday, June 21, 2019. Memorials have been established on behalf of Kristen with Catholic Charities of Wichita, 437 North Topeka Street, Wichita KS 67202-2413 (

