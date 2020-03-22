Gupton, Kristen Ruth (Brown) 37, a resident of Wichita, Sedgwick County, passed away March 14, 2020. Kristen is survived by her loving parents, Chris and Marcia Brown; brother, Braden (Brady) Brown; and grandparents, Robert Melvin and Phyllis R. Smith, all of Wichita. Kristen made a decision to be an organ donor and was able to provide gifts of life to others in need. She had an immense love for animals and donations can be made in Kristen's name to the Kansas Humane Society, Wichita, KS. Due to the coronavirus concerns, a celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 22, 2020