GODDARD-Bryer-Smith, Kristin M. age 40, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Our Wonder Woman, Smiling for Eternity. Memorial services will be held Wednesday, August 19, at 2PM, at Webb Shinkle Mortuary, 200 S. Tracy, Clearwater, KS. She was preceded in death by her father, Emirt Ray "Smitty" Smith; uncle George Smith; cousin, April Smith. Kristin is survived by her mother, Brenda (Whitely) Borin and her husband, Tim Borin; siblings, Tiffany Smith, Leslie Smith, Christopher Smith, Brian Smith, Stacie Smith, Sandy Smith, Shawn Smith, Jason Smith, and Craig Smith; a bushel basket full of nieces, nephews, and cousins.