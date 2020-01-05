DERBY-Sowden, Kristy Nicole age 41, loving mother, daughter and aunt, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020. Memorial service 10 am Tuesday, January 7, South Rock Christian Church, 900 S. Rock Road, Derby. Kristy loved her work as a Registered Nurse with the Wesley BirthCare Center. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Alvin and Mildred Thomas and Arbbara and Clark McQuigg. Survivors include her children, daughter, Ashton and son, Coen; parents, Dr. Roger and Jan Thomas; sisters, Kimi Sharp (Ryan) and Rachel Sharon (Corey); grandmother, Frances Thomas; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and her dog and cats. In lieu of flowers memorials have been established with; Embrace, 1040 N. West St, Wichita, KS 67203 and the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 5, 2020