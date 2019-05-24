Cha, Kum Dan 99, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019. She was born January 30, 1920 in Chung-Ju City, South Korea. Kum loved her grandchildren and enjoyed family get-togethers. She was an active member at the Wichita Korean United Methodist Church and the Wichita Korean Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dong Cha. Kum is survived by her children, Suk Cha, Chong Suk, Chong Nam, Yun Ok, Bong (Kyung) Cha; 7 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. Memorial Service: 11 am, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Wichita Korean United Methodist Church, 2130 S. Webb Rd., Wichita, KS 67207. www.Reflection-Pointe.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 24, 2019