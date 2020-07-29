1/1
Kurt J. Schmidt
Schmidt, Kurt J. 53, Career over the road big rig operator, and Electronics Technician passed away July 24, 2020. Private family service. Kurt was the larger than life uncle to all of his nieces and nephews and grandnieces and nephews. He was the fun uncle, "Funcle Kurt". Always showed up with candy for the kids, and his famous "elaborate" stories about his travels across the U.S. He loved being on the road, but also loved coming home and visiting his family and friends for special dinners, and holidays. Preceded in death by father, Donald E. Schmidt. Survivors: mother, Roselyn Schmidt; siblings: Kathy and Brian Warren, Karla Schmidt, Kent and Kathy Schmidt, Keith and Linda Schmidt; and his nieces and nephews. Memorial established with Kansas Food Bank, 1919 East Douglas Ave., Wichita KS 67211.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
