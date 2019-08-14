Kyle Don Bleier

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kyle Don Bleier.
Service Information
Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS
67209
(316)-773-4553
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Central Community Church
Notice
Send Flowers

Bleier, Kyle Don 35, went home to Jesus, Thursday, August 8, 2019. Kyle's faith in God and love for family and friends was deep. The bond of love between Kyle and his sons ran deeper than imagination allowed. Visitation, 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 14, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Celebration of Life, 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 15, at Central Community Church. Private family burial. Survivors: sons, Rhett and Tate Bleier of Wichita; parents, Teresa and Daniel Bleier of Oklahoma City, OK; brother, Clint (Megan) Bleier of Maize; girlfriend, Kristin Engstrom of Wichita; niece, Cora Bleier; nephew, Jaxon Bleier. In lieu of flowers, memorial established with https://www.gofundme.com/6gyft-in-memory-of-Kyle. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.