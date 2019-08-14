Bleier, Kyle Don 35, went home to Jesus, Thursday, August 8, 2019. Kyle's faith in God and love for family and friends was deep. The bond of love between Kyle and his sons ran deeper than imagination allowed. Visitation, 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 14, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Celebration of Life, 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 15, at Central Community Church. Private family burial. Survivors: sons, Rhett and Tate Bleier of Wichita; parents, Teresa and Daniel Bleier of Oklahoma City, OK; brother, Clint (Megan) Bleier of Maize; girlfriend, Kristin Engstrom of Wichita; niece, Cora Bleier; nephew, Jaxon Bleier. In lieu of flowers, memorial established with https://www.gofundme.com/6gyft-in-memory-of-Kyle. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 14, 2019