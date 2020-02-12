L. D. "Dexter" Nicholson (1932 - 2020)
Nicholson, L. D. "Dexter" Age 87, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020. Dexter was born December 30, 1932. He was a very loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a member of Sharon Baptist Church, along with his wife Loretta. He retired from Boeing as a quality assurance auditor after 31 years of service. Dexter also served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Dexter is preceded in death by his parents, O. Clayton and Addie Nicholson; wife of almost 62 years, Loretta Nicholson; brothers, Parnell Nicholson and Ernie Nicholson; and sisters, Wanda Sue Webb and Mattie Shope. Dexter is survived by his children, Alan Nicholson and Dana (Tim) Bishop; grandson Chris Bishop; and brothers, James Nicholson, Presley Nicholson, Wilbur Nicholson, and Wesley Nicholson. A funeral service will be held at 1 pm on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Resthaven Mortuary with a visitation one-hour prior to service.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 12, 2020
