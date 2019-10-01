L. Jean Williams

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for L. Jean Williams.
Service Information
Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS
67209
(316)-773-4553
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodland United Methodist Church
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Prairie Lawn Cemetery
Peabody,, KS
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Williams, L. Jean 93, died Saturday, September 28, 2019 in Wichita. She was the second of six children born to Thomas and Mable Lynch near Potwin, KS. She was a longtime sales associate at JC Penney, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. She is survived by son, Jim Reid, (Donna) of Wichita; son-in-law, Randy Alder (Ruth) of Harper; five grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husbands, Vern Reid, Bob Sikes and Richard Williams; her daughter; Marie Alder (Harper, KS); all of her siblings and parents. Visitation will be from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m, Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Downing & Lahey West Mortuary. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Woodland United Methodist Church. Graveside Service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Peabody, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with Woodland United Methodist Church, 1100 W. 15th St. N., Wichita, KS 67203; Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E. Rockhill St. #403, Wichita, KS 67206. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.