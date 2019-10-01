Williams, L. Jean 93, died Saturday, September 28, 2019 in Wichita. She was the second of six children born to Thomas and Mable Lynch near Potwin, KS. She was a longtime sales associate at JC Penney, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. She is survived by son, Jim Reid, (Donna) of Wichita; son-in-law, Randy Alder (Ruth) of Harper; five grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husbands, Vern Reid, Bob Sikes and Richard Williams; her daughter; Marie Alder (Harper, KS); all of her siblings and parents. Visitation will be from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m, Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Downing & Lahey West Mortuary. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Woodland United Methodist Church. Graveside Service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Peabody, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with Woodland United Methodist Church, 1100 W. 15th St. N., Wichita, KS 67203; Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E. Rockhill St. #403, Wichita, KS 67206. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 1, 2019