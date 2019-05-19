Pipes, L. Kathleen age 99, retired oil secretary, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019. Kathleen was born in Garden City, MO on December 31, 1919. She is survived by nephews, Richard (Alisa) West of Wichita, Jack (Diane) West of Dallas, TX, Tom (Jan) West of Wichita, Jim (Laurel) Netz of Atascadero, CA; niece, Sara Bond of Wichita; sister-in-law, Donna Lee (Dick) Frank of Minden, NV; several cousins, including Patti Ashley of Wichita. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Pipes; her parents; her brother, Ivan West; and her niece, Becky Norris. Memorial Service will be at 2:30 pm, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202; or University Congregational Church, 9209 E. 29th St. N., Wichita, KS 67226. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 19, 2019