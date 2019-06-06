Johnson, La Verne H. "Chuckie" Jr. 68, Army Veteran and retired Boeing employee, passed away June 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Ann Johnson, and father, La Verne Johnson Sr. Chuckie is survived by his son, La Verne Johnson III (Celese); mother, Almetris Johnson; siblings, Deborah Pettigrew, Gregory L. Johnson, La Tonya (Robert) Sturgiss, and Kevin B. Johnson; grandchild, Jalen Johnson. He loved baseball, fishing and was a longtime resident of Wichita. Funeral Services 3:30pm, Fri., June 7, 2019 at Resthaven Mortuary with a visitation 1 hour prior to service. Memorials can be made to the , 236 S. Topeka, Wichita, KS 67202.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 6, 2019