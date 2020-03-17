KINGMAN-Garrison, Dr. Lacey A. 40, died March 15, 2020, at her home outside Kingman after battling Lupus and Trigeminal Neuralgia. She was born May 21, 1979, at Kingman the daughter of Fredrick "Fred" and Lana (Arb) Tiesmeyer Gillen. A Kingman resident most of her life, she was a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. Lacey was a member of the St. Patrick Catholic Church, Kingman; and the Pi Beta Phi Sorority. On Oct. 27, 2007, she married Todd Garrison in Wichita. Other survivors include two daughters Hadley and Harper; mother and step-father Lana and Dennis Gillen; sisters Bethany Thimesch and her husband Ryan, Kaley Tiesmeyer and Kenley Tiesmeyer. She was preceded in death by her father Fred and brother Kaden Tiesmeyer. Parish rosary will be 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the St. Patrick Catholic Church, Kingman with the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020 also at the St. Patrick Catholic Church. Friends may call from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Wednesday at the Livingston Funeral Home, Kingman. Burial will be in the Walnut Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made with the Garrison Children Education Fund or the St. Patrick Grade School, both in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 17, 2020