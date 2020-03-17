Dr. Lacey A. Garrison (1979 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Lacey A. Garrison.
Service Information
Livingston Funeral Home
1830 North Main
Kingman, KS
67068
(316)-532-3322
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Livingston Funeral Home
1830 North Main
Kingman, KS 67068
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
7:00 PM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Kingman, KS
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Notice
Send Flowers

KINGMAN-Garrison, Dr. Lacey A. 40, died March 15, 2020, at her home outside Kingman after battling Lupus and Trigeminal Neuralgia. She was born May 21, 1979, at Kingman the daughter of Fredrick "Fred" and Lana (Arb) Tiesmeyer Gillen. A Kingman resident most of her life, she was a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. Lacey was a member of the St. Patrick Catholic Church, Kingman; and the Pi Beta Phi Sorority. On Oct. 27, 2007, she married Todd Garrison in Wichita. Other survivors include two daughters Hadley and Harper; mother and step-father Lana and Dennis Gillen; sisters Bethany Thimesch and her husband Ryan, Kaley Tiesmeyer and Kenley Tiesmeyer. She was preceded in death by her father Fred and brother Kaden Tiesmeyer. Parish rosary will be 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the St. Patrick Catholic Church, Kingman with the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020 also at the St. Patrick Catholic Church. Friends may call from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Wednesday at the Livingston Funeral Home, Kingman. Burial will be in the Walnut Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made with the Garrison Children Education Fund or the St. Patrick Grade School, both in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 17, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.