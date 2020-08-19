Turner, Lady Meredith Joy Our loving and sweet daughter was born on July 16th, 2020 and went to be with the Lord on August 12th, 2020. Although she was here for this short time, she will remain with us in our hearts forever. She was preceded in death by her Nana, Joanne Paine. She is survived by her Mom and Dad, Ashley and Scotty Turner; sisters, Lady Grace Turner and Lady Sarah Belle Turner; grandpa, Daniel Paine; uncles, Jeremy, Cody, Shelby and Kelsey Paine; cousin, Chloe Paine; godmother and godfather, Bonnie and Nick Martin; near and dear friends that have been there for our family, Byron and Dorothy Bergkamp and also extended family. Rosary will be Sunday, August 16th at 7 p.m. and Funeral Monday, August 17th at 10 a.m., both at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Andale. Memorial contributions can be made in Lady Meredith's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.