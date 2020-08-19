1/1
Lady Meredith Joy Turner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lady's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Turner, Lady Meredith Joy Our loving and sweet daughter was born on July 16th, 2020 and went to be with the Lord on August 12th, 2020. Although she was here for this short time, she will remain with us in our hearts forever. She was preceded in death by her Nana, Joanne Paine. She is survived by her Mom and Dad, Ashley and Scotty Turner; sisters, Lady Grace Turner and Lady Sarah Belle Turner; grandpa, Daniel Paine; uncles, Jeremy, Cody, Shelby and Kelsey Paine; cousin, Chloe Paine; godmother and godfather, Bonnie and Nick Martin; near and dear friends that have been there for our family, Byron and Dorothy Bergkamp and also extended family. Rosary will be Sunday, August 16th at 7 p.m. and Funeral Monday, August 17th at 10 a.m., both at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Andale. Memorial contributions can be made in Lady Meredith's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 19, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved