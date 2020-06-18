Hudson, Laetta Jane (Perry) 89, of Wichita passed away on June 14, 2020. She was born in Little River Kansas on Dec. 28, 1930 to Samuel and Carol Perry. She retired as a Vice President of the Railroad Savings and Loan Association. She was preceded in death by her husband Billy Jack, parents, sisters Mary Jean Brown and JoAnn Pulliam. She is survived by her children Ralph Loomis (Melanie) Butch Hudson (Ginger) and Kay Thompson, all of Wichita, grandchildren April Ward (Jamie) Taejon, South Korea, David Thompson, Ellsworth, IA, Beau Hudson (Diana) of Andover, KS, Ali Brueggen (Josh) of Valley Center, KS, Josie Dolenz and Sam Loomis of Wichita and seven great-grandchildren. Memories can be shared at www.oldmissionmortuary.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 18, 2020.