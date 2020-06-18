Laetta Jane (Perry) Hudson
Hudson, Laetta Jane (Perry) 89, of Wichita passed away on June 14, 2020. She was born in Little River Kansas on Dec. 28, 1930 to Samuel and Carol Perry. She retired as a Vice President of the Railroad Savings and Loan Association. She was preceded in death by her husband Billy Jack, parents, sisters Mary Jean Brown and JoAnn Pulliam. She is survived by her children Ralph Loomis (Melanie) Butch Hudson (Ginger) and Kay Thompson, all of Wichita, grandchildren April Ward (Jamie) Taejon, South Korea, David Thompson, Ellsworth, IA, Beau Hudson (Diana) of Andover, KS, Ali Brueggen (Josh) of Valley Center, KS, Josie Dolenz and Sam Loomis of Wichita and seven great-grandchildren. Memories can be shared at www.oldmissionmortuary.com.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

