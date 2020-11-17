Lam Duong
October 30, 1943 - November 14, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Lam Duong, 77, died Saturday, November 14th, 2020. He was born in Gò Công, Vietnam and graduated from the Th? ??c Military Academy in 1963. He was a South Vietnamese army captain and immigrated to America on April 30th 1975. He proudly worked in as an aerospace manufacturing machinist for 40 years. Always jolly and a bit of a prankster, he had many close friendships that he considered family. He enjoyed being outdoors and fishing in his spare time. Lam loved being a dad and was most proud to be a father to his two children. He is survived by his wife Tam Nguyen, daughter Tammy Duong and husband Deepak Kumar of San Francisco, CA, son Lambert Duong & wife Patricia of Katy, TX. Visitation will be on Monday November 16, 2020 and family visitation from 9am-11am November 17th, 2020 at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Graveside Service will be November 17th, 2020 at 1pm at Ascension Cemetery Mausoleum. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
.