Lamar L. Holt
1954 - 2020
Holt, Lamar L. Passed away May 14, 2020. He worked as a mechanic for the Sedgwick County Fire Department retiring as a Lt. in 2001. He was also an Army veteran. He is survived by his children, Daryl (Kathy) Holt, Jeff Holt, Jennie (Dale) Roles and Joshua Allen Holt; four grandchildren; five brothers, Sherman, Gary, Leland, Calvin and Curtis Holt. He is preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings. Inurnment will be at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday at Benton Cemetery, Benton, KS. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
24
Inurnment
11:00 AM
Benton Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 17, 2020
I loved Lamar like a brother. He was a big part of our family. Im so sorry to hear of his passing. Thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Sandra Williams (Pierce)
Friend
