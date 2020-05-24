Holt, Lamar L. Passed away May 14, 2020. He worked as a mechanic for the Sedgwick County Fire Department retiring as a Lt. in 2001. He was also an Army veteran. He is survived by his children, Daryl (Kathy) Holt, Jeff Holt, Jennie (Dale) Roles and Joshua Allen Holt; four grandchildren; five brothers, Sherman, Gary, Leland, Calvin and Curtis Holt. He is preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings. Inurnment will be at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday at Benton Cemetery, Benton, KS. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 24, 2020.