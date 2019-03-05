Monsam, Lana Lou 74, went home to Jesus on March 3, 2019. She was born on February 28, 1945, in Mason City, IA, to Fern & Lester Benhart. She is survived by her husband, Joseph; daughter, Janae (Matt) Smith; sisters, Karen Draheim and Noreen (Wayne) Ingersoll; 3 nephews; a niece; countless friends; and her kitties. Viewing with family present on March 6, 12PM. Funeral service on March 6 at 1PM, both at Bethel Life Center. In lieu of flowers, the family invites memorial donations to, Lifeline Animal Placement & Protection, 310 W. 45th St. N., Wichita, 67204. View expanded obituary at resthavenmortuary-cemetery.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 5, 2019