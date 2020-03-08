Sisk, Lana It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Lana Jay Sisk. She lost her battle with cancer on Friday, March 6, 2020, at the age of 66. Lana will be remembered by, husband, David Sisk, 67; and their children, Damien, Nathan, Melissa, Ky, Katy, and Zachary. Lana will also be remembered by her mother, Wanda Reid; and brothers, Joseph (Diane) and Ty; and sister, Phyllis (Den); along with her 14 grandchildren, who will all miss her dearly. A celebration of Lana's life will be held at Botanica Gardens, on Sunday, March 15, at 1:30 p.m., 701 N. Amidon St., Wichita, KS 67203
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 8, 2020