Lance Walters

February 14, 1951 - November 24, 2020

Great Bend, Kansas - Lance Walters, age 69, passed away November 24, 2020. Lance was born on February 14, 1951, in Manhattan, Kansas to Lloyd "Dutch" and Jan (McDonald) Walters.

Survivors include: his wife, Sandy Walters of the home; a daughter, Jessica Walters, a son, Kory Walters, and a grandson, Oren Walters, all of Great Bend; two brothers, Greg Walters and wife Gail of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and John Hill and wife Julie of Olathe, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd "Dutch" Walters and Jan (McDonald) Walters Hill; and a brother, Randy Walters.

There will be no visitation, as cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Memorials have been designated to the Kansas Oil & Gas Museum or Holy Family School Endowment Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.





