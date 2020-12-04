1/
Lance Walters
1951 - 2020
Lance Walters
February 14, 1951 - November 24, 2020
Great Bend, Kansas - Lance Walters, age 69, passed away November 24, 2020. Lance was born on February 14, 1951, in Manhattan, Kansas to Lloyd "Dutch" and Jan (McDonald) Walters.
Survivors include: his wife, Sandy Walters of the home; a daughter, Jessica Walters, a son, Kory Walters, and a grandson, Oren Walters, all of Great Bend; two brothers, Greg Walters and wife Gail of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and John Hill and wife Julie of Olathe, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd "Dutch" Walters and Jan (McDonald) Walters Hill; and a brother, Randy Walters.
There will be no visitation, as cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Memorials have been designated to the Kansas Oil & Gas Museum or Holy Family School Endowment Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
