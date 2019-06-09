Hall, Lane Matthew "Matt" 62, died March 13, 2019. Memorial service, 1 p.m., June 29, La Veta Methodist Church, 416 S Main, La Veta, CO. Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services. Until his death, Matt worked 23 years for Bombardier-Learjet. Preceded in death by his father, Jack, and wife, DeAnna, Matt is survived by his mother, Teddie and sister, Sherry, Sequim, WA and brother, Chad, Albuquerque, NM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 9, 2019