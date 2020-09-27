1/1
Lane Tucker Burns
2019 - 2020
December 14, 2019 - September 21, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Lane Tucker Burns, loving son of Brody and Pamela Burns, passed away on Monday, September 21st, 2020 at Boston Children's Hospital in Boston, MA. Lane was full of life, always happy, and had a courageous, fighting attitude. He did not let any of the many surgeries that he endured stop him from playing with helium balloons and his favorite crocheted red octopus. Lane loved listening to children's music, kicking his feet, sitting in his boppy, and watching golf with his dad. He also loved Facetiming with his dogs and family. Lane is survived by his parents Brody and Pamela Burns, fur siblings Nike and Nala, grandparents Ray (Debra) Burns, Rudy Rodriguez, Theresa Rodriguez, aunts and uncles Brandy (James) Young, Mindy Burns (Kelly Hambleton), Rebecca Rodriguez Carey (Jason Carey), Angela (Kyle) Doerksen, Victoria Rodriguez, cousins Jaren and Jyles Hambleton, Kanon and Kayleigh Young, Cecilia and Julianna Carey. Visitation for friends and family present will be from 4-7pm on Tuesday, September 29th, 2020. Celebration of life service, will be held on Wednesday, September 30th, 2020 at 10am. Visitation and service will be held at Resthaven Mortuary. Floral arrangements may be sent to Resthaven Mortuary at 11800 West Highway 54, Wichita, KS 67209. The service will be livestreamed from Resthaven Mortuary & Resthaven Gardens of Memory Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ResthavenMortuary/ for those who are unable to attend in-person.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 27, 2020.
