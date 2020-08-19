LaNita Jenkins

Jenkins, LaNita joined those beloved to her in heaven on August 17 while surrounded by her family. LaNita was born to Annie Finch and Morton Chamberlain of Prague, Oklahoma on February 23, 1930. LaNita graduated from Centerview High School in the Prague area before working for the telephone company in Seminole, Oklahoma. It was in Seminole that she met her husband, Robert (Bob) Jenkins. They were married June 9, 1952 and Bob's work took them to the oil boom in North Dakota before they settled in El Dorado in 1962. LaNita became co-owner of Jenkins Wireline Services, an oil field services company she and her husband operated from 1966 until their retirement. LaNita was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters Edna Carey, Thelma Tanksley Fuller, and Maymie and Glatha Chamberlain and three brothers Glen, Jack and Alfred (AB) Chamberlain. She was also preceded in death by her husband Bob Jenkins, daughter Cheryl Campbell and granddaughter Allison Hammond. She is survived by one son, Michael (Mary) Jenkins and three daughters Karen/Suzie Hammond (Rodney), Kathy Jester, and Kristi (John) Copple. LaNita adored her grandchildren Joy (Josh) Curry, Janet (Jason) Freeman, Andrea Campbell, Patrick and Daniel (Heather) Jenkins, Kari (Georgia) Jenkins, Lee Campbell and 17 great-grandchildren. Friends may gather with the family from 5-7pm on Thursday, August 20 at Kirby-Morris Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 21 at 10am at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home. LaNita will be laid to rest at Sunset Lawns Cemetery. Memorials are Legacy of John through Kansas Christian Home (Newton, Kansas) and PIE (Partners in Education) for El Dorado School District 490. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of LaNita at www.kirbymorris.com
