Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laralea Whetstine. View Sign

Whetstine, Laralea age 77, passed away on February 14th, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona after a long battle with cancer. Laralea was born February 22nd 1941 in Denver, Colorado. She grew up in Coffeyville, KS and attended Coffeyville Junior College from 1960-1962 where she met her husband. Laralea was married to Stephen Norman Whetstine on September 2nd, 1962. Laralea worked in Real Estate and served as Postmaster in Rose Hill, Ks from 1985-1995. Laralea enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking, and being a loving wife, mother, aunt, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was cherished for her compassion, wisdom, grace, and love for her family and friends. Laralea was preceded in death by her brother, Jim Johnston. She is survived by husband, Steve Whetstine; daughters, Debbie Davidson of Rose Hill, KS, and Rebecca Gilbert of Mesa, AZ; son, Aaron (Brenda) Whetstine of Wichita, KS; siblings, Dana Gharavi of Gold Canyon, AZ, Bill (Julia) Johnston of Wichita, KS, Betty Brown of Mulvane, KS, Everett (Vicki) Johnston of Crystal Beach, TX; grandchildren, Stephanie (Justin) Patrick, Sarah Davidson, Stacy Davidson, James (Alyssa) Davidson, Joe Clifton, Michael Gilbert, Nicholas Gilbert, Madison Gilbert; great-grandchildren, London, Latham, Liam, and Layna. Local memorial services pending at a later date.

Whetstine, Laralea age 77, passed away on February 14th, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona after a long battle with cancer. Laralea was born February 22nd 1941 in Denver, Colorado. She grew up in Coffeyville, KS and attended Coffeyville Junior College from 1960-1962 where she met her husband. Laralea was married to Stephen Norman Whetstine on September 2nd, 1962. Laralea worked in Real Estate and served as Postmaster in Rose Hill, Ks from 1985-1995. Laralea enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking, and being a loving wife, mother, aunt, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was cherished for her compassion, wisdom, grace, and love for her family and friends. Laralea was preceded in death by her brother, Jim Johnston. She is survived by husband, Steve Whetstine; daughters, Debbie Davidson of Rose Hill, KS, and Rebecca Gilbert of Mesa, AZ; son, Aaron (Brenda) Whetstine of Wichita, KS; siblings, Dana Gharavi of Gold Canyon, AZ, Bill (Julia) Johnston of Wichita, KS, Betty Brown of Mulvane, KS, Everett (Vicki) Johnston of Crystal Beach, TX; grandchildren, Stephanie (Justin) Patrick, Sarah Davidson, Stacy Davidson, James (Alyssa) Davidson, Joe Clifton, Michael Gilbert, Nicholas Gilbert, Madison Gilbert; great-grandchildren, London, Latham, Liam, and Layna. Local memorial services pending at a later date. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close