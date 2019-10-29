Vandruff, LaRetta Mae Means (McCoin) 94, beloved Mom and Grandma, passed away Oct. 23, 2019. LaRetta was born to Lloyd and Mabel McCoin in Goddard, KS, Dec. 14, 1924. She married Charles Means Oct.1, 1944, after 57 years together, Charles, a retired Navy Commander, passed in 2002. LaRetta later married Maurice Vandruff, who passed in 2016. She was also preceded in death by her parents; sister; two brothers; and son, Richard. She is survived by sons, Ron (Ivanna), David (Candi), and Dan (Natasha); and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Service will be 1:00 p.m., Wed., Oct. 30, 2019, with a visitation one hour prior to the service, at Goddard United Methodist Church.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 29, 2019