LaRetta Mae Means (McCoin) Vandruff (1924 - 2019)
Guest Book
  •  
    - D S
Service Information
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS
67209
(316)-722-2100
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Goddard United Methodist Church
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Goddard United Methodist Church
Notice
Send Flowers

Vandruff, LaRetta Mae Means (McCoin) 94, beloved Mom and Grandma, passed away Oct. 23, 2019. LaRetta was born to Lloyd and Mabel McCoin in Goddard, KS, Dec. 14, 1924. She married Charles Means Oct.1, 1944, after 57 years together, Charles, a retired Navy Commander, passed in 2002. LaRetta later married Maurice Vandruff, who passed in 2016. She was also preceded in death by her parents; sister; two brothers; and son, Richard. She is survived by sons, Ron (Ivanna), David (Candi), and Dan (Natasha); and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Service will be 1:00 p.m., Wed., Oct. 30, 2019, with a visitation one hour prior to the service, at Goddard United Methodist Church.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 722-2100
funeral home direction icon