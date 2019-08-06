Pickett, Laris age 76, passed away July 10, 2019. He was born to Caryl and Mildred Pickett in Rose Hill, Kansas. A Memorial service will be held 11 am Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Restoration Church, Wichita Kansas. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Pickett; sons Brian (Karla) Pickett, Rose Hill, KS and Brent (Jeana) Pickett, Casper, WY; grandchildren Amanda (Matt) Claxton, Michael Pickett, Sophia Pickett, and Zoey Pickett; sisters Verla Perry, Friendswood, TX, Ruth Herron, Wichita KS, Jewell Connor, Enid, OK and Velma Pickett, New York City, NY; brothers Les Pickett, Ellsworth, KS, Warren (Jill) Pickett, Davis, CA, Walter (Fatima) Pickett Ellsworth, KS, and Clark (Kathy) Pickett Kansas City, MO. Preceded in death by parents and sisters Nelda Coleman and Letha Gammon. Memorials in Laris' honor may be made to: Restoration Church, Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, March For Our Lives and Everytown for Gun Safety.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 6, 2019