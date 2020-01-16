Larry Allen Barg (1970 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Allen Barg.
Service Information
Headley Funeral Chapel
813 State Street
Augusta, KS
67010
(316)-775-7778
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Headley Funeral Chapel
813 State Street
Augusta, KS 67010
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Elmwood Cemetery
Augusta, KS
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

AUGUSTA-Barg, Larry Allen 49, passed away Mon., Jan. 13, 2020 in Wichita. Visitation 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta. Graveside 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, Elmwood Cemetery, Augusta. Born in El Dorado, KS on June 7, 1970, to Wilena "Willie" (Mitchell) Barg Nesler and the late Larry Dee Barg. He served in the U.S. Army. He was an aircraft mechanic at Spirit and worked on Air Force One. On Aug. 6, 1994 he married Paula (Moore) Barg who survives him. Also survived by: mother, Willie Nesler (Gerald); son, Drew Brandt (Jennifer); brother-in-law, Rick Moore (Paula); sister-in-law, Lavina Blake (Rob); step brother, Kennedy Nesler; step sister, Mary Gomez. Memorials: Luke's Wings, 1054 31st St NW, Ste. 540, Washington, DC 20007..
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.