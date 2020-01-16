AUGUSTA-Barg, Larry Allen 49, passed away Mon., Jan. 13, 2020 in Wichita. Visitation 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta. Graveside 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, Elmwood Cemetery, Augusta. Born in El Dorado, KS on June 7, 1970, to Wilena "Willie" (Mitchell) Barg Nesler and the late Larry Dee Barg. He served in the U.S. Army. He was an aircraft mechanic at Spirit and worked on Air Force One. On Aug. 6, 1994 he married Paula (Moore) Barg who survives him. Also survived by: mother, Willie Nesler (Gerald); son, Drew Brandt (Jennifer); brother-in-law, Rick Moore (Paula); sister-in-law, Lavina Blake (Rob); step brother, Kennedy Nesler; step sister, Mary Gomez. Memorials: Luke's Wings, 1054 31st St NW, Ste. 540, Washington, DC 20007..
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 16, 2020