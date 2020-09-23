1/1
Larry and Nancy Hampton
Larry & Nancy Hampton
September 10, 2020 - September 4, 2020
Derby, Kansas - Larry Hampton November 27, 1955 - September 10, 2020. Retired Army and police officer for the city of Derby. Nancy Hampton April 10, 1956 - September 4, 2020. Retired administrator for McConnell AFB. Married 47 years. Memorial will be Friday, October 9th at 10am located at Woodlawn Baptist Church in south Wichita, space will be limited and masks need to be worn. Larry and Nancy are survived by their son Jeffery (Lisa) Hampton, and grandsons Jacob and Lucas Hampton. Nancy's mother and stepfather Alice (Gerald) Yoachum, sister Becky (Dave) Davis, brother Tim (Cheryl) Funk, and sister Laura (Aaron) Downing. Larry's sister Debbie (Gene) Srock, brother David (Leona) Hampton, and sister Anne (Bill) Wagner.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Woodlawn Baptist Church
