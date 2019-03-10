Aavang, Larry 81, of Wichita KS went to be with the Lord in Feb. of 2019. Larry was born in Woodstock, IL on Dec. 13, 1937 to Elmer and Mabel (Langhoff) Aavang. He married Diane Fox and was a caring father of two daughters, Connie Todden-Benson of Naperville, IL and Kim Auth of New York City, grandfather to Marley Reynoso, Mike, Josh and Zach Todden. He was a loving brother to June Kortemeier of Peoria, IL and Lynn Aavang of Chandler Arizona, Uncle to Michael Aavang, Rick and Chris Kortemeier. He served in the military, was an engineer for Boeing and Cessna, a pilot and even raced cars in his younger years. He cherished his daughters and took them on many adventures to Disney, skiing and camping trips when they were young. .. always in "Herbie", that old blue van he loved to tinker with and kept running for more than 40 years! Service will be 11 a.m. on Mon., March 11, 2019 at McHenry County Memorial Park Chapel, 11301 Lake Ave., Woodstock, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Moody Bible Institute, 820 N. LaSalle Drive, Chicago, IL 60610.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Azvang.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 10, 2019