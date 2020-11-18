Larry BottenbergJuly 3, 1938 - November 15, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Larry passed away on November 15th at the age of 82 with his wife of 46 years by his side. Larry was born in Wichita to Don and Vermeda Bottenberg and lived there his entire life. He was a prominent real estate developer and home builder. Larry married Barbara (Todd) Bottenberg on August 24th, 1974. Larry could always make you laugh with his quick-witted sense of humor. He touched many lives and was a friend to many. He enjoyed watching his favorite teams, the Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Braves and the Wichita State University Shockers. As General Manager of the Wichita Braves baseball club, he had a profound impact on many players and coaches over the years. He was also their biggest fan. He loved his church, Good Shephard Episcopal, where he was very active and involved in many ways. Most of all, he loved his family. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Laurie, Angie, Matthew, Jennifer and Braden (Andrea); grandchildren: Jordan, Chase, Molly, Wyatt, Sarah, Brynn, Hannah, Piper, and Navy; sister: Julie Axton, Lubbock, TX. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 19, at Hillside Funeral Home West. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. Private inurnment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery, Wichita. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Larry's name at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church.