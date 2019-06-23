Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry C. Foss. View Sign Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 6555 EAST CENTRAL Wichita , KS 67206-1924 (316)-682-4553 Send Flowers Notice

Foss, Larry C. 83, passed away suddenly on June 15, 2019. Larry is survived by his son, Brock Foss of Wichita; his brother, Ronald Foss of Colorado; brother-in-law, Mitchell Pettit of California; grandsons, Mason McDonald of Wichita, Taylor McDonald of Kansas City; nephew, Langdon Foss of Colorado. Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Vicki Pettit Foss; brother, Michael H. Foss; daughter, Ashley Ritchie. Born April 18, 1936, in Castleton, KS, Larry lived most of his life in Wichita. He graduated from Wichita High School West in 1954, and from Wichita State University. After high school, Larry was offered several athletic scholarships, but in 1955 signed a pro-baseball contract as a pitcher with the Pittsburgh Pirates. After some time with the minor leagues, Larry ultimately pitched for the Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets. Larry took the mound against the St. Louis Cardinals in his major league debut, September 18, 1961, and out-dueled Bob Gibson, considered by many to be the greatest pitcher in baseball history. Larry then played for the Original 1962 Mets team, which set the major league record for most losses in a year. In later years, Larry enjoyed talking about the famous players on that team and about the entertaining character of their manager, Casey Stengel. After leaving pro ball, Larry maintained his baseball connection by playing for Service Auto Glass, an industrial league team in Wichita. After baseball, Larry was engaged with insurance, pharmaceutical, and gas and oil industries. Before final retirement to Wichita, Larry and his wife lived for several years in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, where he owned a sporting goods store. There he provided equipment and advice based on his life-long experience and enjoyment of hunting and fishing. Services will be private. A memorial has been established with: Wichita State University Foundation, 1845 Fairmount St., Wichita, KS 67260. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at:

