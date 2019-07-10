Larry Christie

Service Information
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS
67214
(316)-262-4422
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Heartland Community Church
457 S Woodlawn Blvd
Wichita, KS
Notice
Christie, Larry Founder of Biking Across Kansas, died Sunday July 7, 2019 in Wichita at the age of 84. Larry had a long career in aviation as a graphic artist, retiring from Lear Jet and Boeing. He and his late beloved wife Norma were both avid cyclists, and together created Biking Across Kansas in 1975. BAK has brought joy to thousands of cyclists across the USA and many foreign countries, and continues to be held annually every June. Larry is survived by his sons Rod (Ashlee) and Doug, Sister Jean, granddaughter Hannah, nieces and nephews, and his dog Reba. Memorial service to be held at Heartland Community Church, 457 S Woodlawn Blvd, Wichita KS, at 11:00 A.M., Monday July 15 th , followed by lunch in the fellowship hall. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 10, 2019
