Larry Consolver
1939 - 2020
Larry Consolver
May 1, 1939 - September 9, 2020
Wichita, KS - Larry Luther Consolver, 81, born May 1, 1939, passed September 9, 2020. Larry had been in the Meridian Nursing Home since January, and recently survived Covid 19.
In his youth, Larry worked many hours at the Kiddieland amusement park owned by the family. Later he enjoyed a successful career in finance and insurance, and owned his own agency. As a private pilot, he flew coast-to-coast in a Cessna 182 while working for Don Flower Associates.
Larry was active in the Jaycees, Kiwanis, and several car clubs. He loved restoring old cars, including a 47 Jeep, 32 Ford PU, 69 Chevelle, and 84 El Camino. Larry enjoyed sailing and racing in the Ninnescah sailing club at Lake Cheney. He was an avid home remodeler and could fix anything.
He will be missed terribly by his wife, Patricia of 63 years, and his dog Lola Belle.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Juanita Consolver. He is survived by his wife, Patricia, brother, Ronald, children Donald (Erin) of Valrico, FL, Daniel (Ronda) of Lawrence, KS and Dennis of Warner, NH; grandchildren, Ryan Consolver, Kayla (Carlton) Wynn, Kyle (Alex) Consolver, and Kelsey (Jacob) Carnahan, one great-grandchild Finley. He is also survived by his half-sister, Cathy (Tony) Durano, and step-mother, Mary Gladys Consolver.
The family will hold a reception at Pat's home, 6513 Magill St. on Saturday, Sept. 26th at 12:00 pm.
Downing and Lahey Mortuary – East Chapel. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
