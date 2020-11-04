Larry CookJanuary 17, 1947 - November 1, 2020Haysville, Kansas - Cook, Larry "Dean", 73, died Sunday, November 1, 2020. He retired as foreman from Rainbow Bakery after 47 years. He was an avid Wichita State University Fan. A memorial service will be held at a later date. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Elrene; brother, Mark Cook; and grandson, Jason Cook. Dean is survived by his wife Shirley Cook; four children, Timothy (Tammie) Cook, Troy (Annette) Cook, Todd (Judie) Cook, Misty Cook; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; five siblings, Jerry Gonzales, Patricia Rhoads, Jeff Cook, Kevin Cook, and Tom Cook. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Smith Mortuary, Haysville.