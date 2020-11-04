1/1
Larry Cook
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Cook
January 17, 1947 - November 1, 2020
Haysville, Kansas - Cook, Larry "Dean", 73, died Sunday, November 1, 2020. He retired as foreman from Rainbow Bakery after 47 years. He was an avid Wichita State University Fan. A memorial service will be held at a later date. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Elrene; brother, Mark Cook; and grandson, Jason Cook. Dean is survived by his wife Shirley Cook; four children, Timothy (Tammie) Cook, Troy (Annette) Cook, Todd (Judie) Cook, Misty Cook; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; five siblings, Jerry Gonzales, Patricia Rhoads, Jeff Cook, Kevin Cook, and Tom Cook. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Smith Mortuary, Haysville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Mortuary - Haysville Chapel
7031 South Broadway
Haysville, KS 67060
(316) 522-7553
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 3, 2020
Stars of Life Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved