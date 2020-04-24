Breitenstein, Larry D. age 58, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. He was preceded by his parents, Lewis and Marjorie Breitenstein, and brothers Greg and Gary Breitenstein. He is survived by his wife, Julie Breitenstein, and two children, daughter Brooke Breitenstein and son Austin Breitenstein, all of Wichita, KS. Larry worked as National Sales Director at Chance Rides for 20 years and was an active member of the Wichita Wagon Masters for 12 years. Memorial donations may be made to the at .
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 24, 2020