CLEARWATER-Decker, Larry D. age 83, resident of Clearwater Kansas, passed from this life to be eternally secure with Jesus Christ on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Survivors include Wanda L. (Stotts) Decker wife of 62.5 years; sons, Steve and wife Debra, Keith and wife Cheryl; daughters, Shawn Decker, Amy and husband Rodney Emery. He is blessed with 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Missions donations are requested through Crossroads Baptist Church 11441 E Central Ave, Wichita, KS. Friends encouraged to attend Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 20th at Crossroads Baptist Church. Family and Extended Family Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21st at Crossroads Baptist Church
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 18, 2020