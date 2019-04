THORNTON, CO-Ellis, Larry D. 63, native of Wichita, died at home in Thornton, Colorado on April 20, 2019 of natural causes. Larry was a 1973 graduate of South High School and then moved to Colorado after attending Pratt Community College for a semester. He was the owner operator of Sequoyah Contracting in the Denver area, the founding Tournament Director of the Rocky Mountain Silver Stick Association and a former council member of the Colorado Cherokee Circle. He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Cheryl Lynn Ellis, Thornton, CO; daughter, Laura Jean Milani (Jim) of Thornton, CO; son, Laron Ellis (Kristen) of Central City, CO; step-son Donald Howbert of Thornton, CO; parents, Jack and Jean Ellis of Wichita, KS; sisters, Gay Jacobs (Bond) of Montrose, CO and Pam Satterfield (Dennis) of Sanger, TX; six grandchildren and one great grandson. Service will be on Monday, April 29, 2019 in Thornton, Colorado. Condolences can be expressed by going to HoranCares.com