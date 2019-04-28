THORNTON, CO-Ellis, Larry D. 63, native of Wichita, died at home in Thornton, Colorado on April 20, 2019 of natural causes. Larry was a 1973 graduate of South High School and then moved to Colorado after attending Pratt Community College for a semester. He was the owner operator of Sequoyah Contracting in the Denver area, the founding Tournament Director of the Rocky Mountain Silver Stick Association and a former council member of the Colorado Cherokee Circle. He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Cheryl Lynn Ellis, Thornton, CO; daughter, Laura Jean Milani (Jim) of Thornton, CO; son, Laron Ellis (Kristen) of Central City, CO; step-son Donald Howbert of Thornton, CO; parents, Jack and Jean Ellis of Wichita, KS; sisters, Gay Jacobs (Bond) of Montrose, CO and Pam Satterfield (Dennis) of Sanger, TX; six grandchildren and one great grandson. Service will be on Monday, April 29, 2019 in Thornton, Colorado. Condolences can be expressed by going to HoranCares.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 28, 2019