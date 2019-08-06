Jantz, Larry D. 80, passed from this life to his Heavenly home on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Larry was a Machinist for Blanchat Machine for 16 years and spent 20 years at Boeing before retiring in 2001. He enjoyed serving and attending at NewSpring Church. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was committed to his daily exercise of walking and meeting his goal of 10,000 steps. Larry was preceded in death by his father, William A. Stewart; stepfather, Bill Jantz; brother, Dwight Jantz; and sister, Sharon Krauter. Survivors include his wife, Charlene Jantz; son, Jeff Jantz; and grandchildren, Ethan and Spencer Jantz. Family Visitation, 6-8 pm, Wednesday, August 7, at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. Funeral Service, 10:30 am, Thursday, August 8, at NewSpring Church North Auditorium, 12200 E. 21st St. N. Memorials to: Harry Hynes Hospice and NewSpring Church Missions. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 6, 2019