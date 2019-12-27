Milburn, Larry David 77, passed away December 21, 2019. Trisagion and Funeral Service will be 6:00 pm, Sunday, December 29th at St. George Orthodox Christian Cathedral. Burial will be 11 am, Monday, December 30th at Kensington Gardens. He was preceded in death by parents, Jack and Gladys Milburn; and brother, Stanley Milburn. Survivors include loving wife, Patricia Milburn; children, Kimberly Tessier, Dan "DJ" Milburn, and Christopher (Tracy) Way; aunt, Joann Rodgers; grandchildren, Whitney, Alexis, and Bailey Way; and numerous cousins. Memorials to: The Lord's Diner, American Parkinson's Disease Association or a memorial of your choice. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 27, 2019