OVERLAND PARK-Malir, Larry Dean 85, of Overland Park, Kansas joined his Lord in heaven on May 16, 2020 due to natural causes. Larry was born December 25, 1934 in Ellsworth, Kansas, the son of James H. and Mary M. (Warta) Malir. Larry helped his dad and grandpa (who was from Czech) on the farm until he joined the Navy working on classified top-secret projects. He met his wife, Jo Ann Gwinn in Las Vegas, and was married March 1957. They moved to Wichita, Kansas where he worked for Boeing then Cessna, and then 20 years with the FAA. He has two daughters: Kathy Dilley (Jeff), of Liberty, Missouri and Carla Hutson of Olathe, Kansas, and four grandchildren. Larry coached girls' softball for 11 years with his daughter Carla. In March of 1979, he was active with the Bootoneers square dance club and traveled all over the United States. He was also a huge Chiefs, Royals and Kansas University fan, and held season tickets to the Chiefs for several years. And Yes, he finally saw them win a Super Bowl. Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann of 52 years, his father James H. Malir and his sister Margaret Gemaehlich. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Overland Park Place and the interim department for their care and compassion, our dad really enjoyed living there and met a lot of great friends.



