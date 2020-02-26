Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Dean Pippitt. View Sign Service Information Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton 215 N. Main Newton , KS 67114 (316)-283-2525 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton 215 N. Main Newton , KS 67114 View Map Visitation 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton 215 N. Main Newton , KS 67114 View Map Committal 11:00 AM Greenwood Cemetery Newton , KS View Map Send Flowers Notice

Pippitt, Larry Dean 81, died Monday February 24, 2020 at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice Center in Wichita, Kansas. He was born on April 27, 1938 in Dodge City, Kansas to Norby and Helen (Earnshaw) Pippitt. He was married to his first wife Judith C. Pippitt and she preceded him in death in 2011. He later married Joan Purkey in 2013 and she survives of the home. Larry was a graduate of the Dodge City High School and served his country in the United States Army. He was active in 4-H growing up where he cared for horses and was in many parades in Dodge City. He was retired from the Santa Fe Railroad after 38 years where he was a Roundhouse Foreman. Larry had a love of trains and collected train memorabilia and other collections thorough the years. He enjoyed spending time fishing especially at Marion Reservoir and East Lake East of Newton. He could often be found enjoying NASCAR and Sprint Car racing or enjoying his beloved Jayhawks during a basketball game. He was a loving husband and grandfather and family was important to him. He looked forward to spending time with this loving family and friends. He especially enjoyed time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife Joan of the home; son Stacy Pippitt of Burden, Kansas; sister Becky (John) Shumard of Maize, Kansas; Step son Mark (Rachael) Lofland of Moscow Mills, Missouri; step daughter Susan Katzenmeier of Arcadia, Oklahoma. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren Cody, Shay, Allie and Jace and 4 step grandchildren Lucas, Jake, Brendan and Jarrod. And several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Judith and one granddaughter. Graveside committal service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday at Greenwood Cemetery in Newton, Kansas. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at Petersen Funeral Home with the family receiving friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in care of Petersen Funeral Home.

