1/1
Larry Dean Turner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Turner, Larry Dean Born July 28, 1938.Passed July 14, 2020. A lifelong resident of Mulvane, Larry was a farmer; a Boeing machinist for 45 years; loving husband to his wife Lilly Sue Turner and doting father to four children. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Margaret Josephine Turner, and his wife of 43 years, Lilly Turner. He is survived by four children: Michael Turner of Mulvane, Kansas, Rhonda Lewis of Fresno, California, Troy Turner of Derby, Kansas, and Tricia Brown (and husband Tom) of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; Eight grandchildren; Five great grandchildren; and his only brother, Norman "Butch" Turner of Mulvane, Kansas. Visitation will be at Smith Mortuary in Mulvane on Sunday July 19, 2020 from 1 to 6 pm; with Family present from 4 to 6 pm. There will be a Graveside service at the Mulvane Cemetery Monday July 20, 2020 at 9 am. www.smithfamilymortuaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved