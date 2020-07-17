Turner, Larry Dean Born July 28, 1938.Passed July 14, 2020. A lifelong resident of Mulvane, Larry was a farmer; a Boeing machinist for 45 years; loving husband to his wife Lilly Sue Turner and doting father to four children. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Margaret Josephine Turner, and his wife of 43 years, Lilly Turner. He is survived by four children: Michael Turner of Mulvane, Kansas, Rhonda Lewis of Fresno, California, Troy Turner of Derby, Kansas, and Tricia Brown (and husband Tom) of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; Eight grandchildren; Five great grandchildren; and his only brother, Norman "Butch" Turner of Mulvane, Kansas. Visitation will be at Smith Mortuary in Mulvane on Sunday July 19, 2020 from 1 to 6 pm; with Family present from 4 to 6 pm. There will be a Graveside service at the Mulvane Cemetery Monday July 20, 2020 at 9 am. www.smithfamilymortuaries.com