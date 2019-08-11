Persinger, Larry Douglas 77, died Monday, August 5, 2019 in the home. He leaves his wife of 29 years, Judy Persinger; sons, Randy Jacobia and Yancy (Barbara) Persinger; step-children, Jack and Jeff Hatler and Julie (Chris) Rinke; grandchildren, Thomas, Benjamin and Levi (Elissa) Brizendine, Nicholas and Lucas (Erika) Rinke, Ashley, Audra, Gracie, Matt and Doug Jacobia, Justin Frantz, Jossalyn and Jillian Hatler; five great-grandchildren and four siblings, Dennis, Dan, Tim and Roxanne Persinger. Larry was preceded in death by his infant son, Richard A. Persinger and daughter, Brenda Persinger. Larry was born on July 21, 1942 in Los Angeles, California to Paul Douglas Persinger and Bonnie Lorraine Leigh. He proudly served in the United States Air Force for 6 and a half years. A graveside service was held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 in Protection, Kansas.Kansas.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 11, 2019